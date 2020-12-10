Ask A Foreign Correspondent

The United States can sometimes feel incomprehensible, even to people who we live here. Imagine trying to translate the complexities of America to non-Americans.

That's the daily work of foreign correspondents working in the U.S. They're a small group with a big job. During election years, that job gets a lot bigger.

How are they explaining the United States in 2020 to their readers and listeners?

Journalists Nadia Bilbassy, Bricio Segovia, and Larry Madowo to talk about how foreign correspondents take in—and explain—the news.

