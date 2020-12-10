Designing Our World: The Connection Between A Sound And A Brand

When it comes to advertising, everything comes down to if potential customers even connect to your product. But sometimes, all they need to remember is a few musical notes.

In this episode, we talked about what sound designers call "sonic logos." They can be anything from full-on commercial jingles to the signature "BUMMMM" your computer might make when it turns on.

Sonic branding is designed to trigger a Pavlovian response in the listener, but instead of making you drool, it's meant to make you buy.

We dive into the world of sonic brands with Steve Keller and Raja Rajamannar, and talk to some of the trade's finest craftsmen about what it takes to make an iconic sound and whether that has anything to do with an iconic product.

