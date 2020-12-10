Accessibility links
Designing Our World: The Connection Between A Sound And A Brand : 1A Humans can hear 20 to 100 times faster than we can see. Companies have capitalized on our tendency to link emotions and decision-making to what we hear. We explored the power of a connection between a sound and a brand.

This week, we're sharing "Designing Our World," a deep dive into how our world is made.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Designing Our World: The Connection Between A Sound And A Brand

Listen · 34:11
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/944884817/950473726" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Designing Our World: The Connection Between A Sound And A Brand

1A

Designing Our World: The Connection Between A Sound And A Brand

Designing Our World: The Connection Between A Sound And A Brand

Listen · 34:11
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/944884817/950473726" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Humans instinctively memorize melodies. That's why something like the Netflix sonic brand, or the Stranger Things theme song seem so catchy and memorable. CHRIS DELMAS/CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
CHRIS DELMAS/CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Humans instinctively memorize melodies. That's why something like the Netflix sonic brand, or the Stranger Things theme song seem so catchy and memorable.

CHRIS DELMAS/CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to advertising, everything comes down to if potential customers even connect to your product. But sometimes, all they need to remember is a few musical notes.

In this episode, we talked about what sound designers call "sonic logos." They can be anything from full-on commercial jingles to the signature "BUMMMM" your computer might make when it turns on.

Sonic branding is designed to trigger a Pavlovian response in the listener, but instead of making you drool, it's meant to make you buy.

We dive into the world of sonic brands with Steve Keller and Raja Rajamannar, and talk to some of the trade's finest craftsmen about what it takes to make an iconic sound and whether that has anything to do with an iconic product.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.