Designing Our World: Clothing Without The Gender Binary

Enlarge this image toggle caption The Gender Spectrum Collection The Gender Spectrum Collection

Fashion is the first thing many of us think of when we think of design. Think of a fashion designer, and your mind probably conjures up the latest in high-end couture, from bags and pumps, to skirts and suits.

But these items are often associated with a gender. When we think of tuxes, or trousers, we likely think of men. When we think of gowns, or purses, we likely think of women. But what if you want to go beyond the binary?

As we share our series "Designing Our World," we explore the intersection between fashion design and gender identity with Vanessa Friedman, Liz Coston, and Rad Hourani.

