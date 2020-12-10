Designing Our World: When The Customer Actually Comes First

You know the popular saying: "The customer always comes first." But how many companies really get to know their customers before they launch a product?

A lot of businesses would say they do. But design thinkers disagree.

For years, design thinking — or human-centered design — makes a framework for businesses that puts customers' needs at the center of their work. Through innovation bootcamps and training seminars, these consultants promise to bridge the gap between creator and user.

We wrap up the series "Designing Our World" by talking to Michael Hendrix, Kate Canales, Doug Dietz, and Jennifer Brandel about whether design thinking is the best way for companies to solve complex problems and turn a profit.

