Designing Our World: Accessibility In Tech

Every day, technology becomes even more integrated into our daily lives, especially as social distancing has forced some of us indoors.

But is all this new technology being designed with everyone in mind? Can someone who is blind easily use Instagram? Or can someone who is deaf use YouTube?

Historically, big tech companies have approached accessibility haphazardly. Sometimes brands think about those who can't use their products easily. But a lot of the time, they don't.

How much of our technology today is actually accessible to everyone? And what more work do companies have left to do?

For this episode of "Designing Our World," Jennison Asuncion, Molly Burke and Jutta Treviranus joined us to talk about these questions and beyond.

