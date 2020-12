AGs' Lawsuit Accuses Facebook Of Gobbling Up Competitive Threats A group of 48 attorneys general accuse Facebook of having "monopoly power" and harming users and companies alike. Now they have filed a lawsuit. NPR's Noel King talks to Connecticut AG William Tong.

Audio will be available later today.