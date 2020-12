Many Would Like Direct Payments Included In Next Relief Package As Congress argues over what should go in the next coronavirus relief aid, cash from the government is popular with many. But economists say it's not the best way to prop up a sagging economy.

Many Would Like Direct Payments Included In Next Relief Package Economy Many Would Like Direct Payments Included In Next Relief Package Many Would Like Direct Payments Included In Next Relief Package Audio will be available later today. As Congress argues over what should go in the next coronavirus relief aid, cash from the government is popular with many. But economists say it's not the best way to prop up a sagging economy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor