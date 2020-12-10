#2050: Stop the Snort : The Best of Car Talk This week on the Best of Car Talk, can Ray grant one listener's Christmas wish by snorting less? And why can't Bob stop laughing about his Geo's starting problem? Elsewhere, Alan's Lincoln is starting to sound eerily like his mother; Karen's Caravan's dashboard is telling her she's always going 120 miles per hour on an empty gas tank; Steph wants to tempt the Blowout Gods by removing his Miata's spare tire so he'll have more trunk space; and Ariel is thinking of buying her first car and is wondering what level of protection she needs to bring to the dealer. Will a Rottweiler do or a big guy named Bruno? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2050: Stop the Snort Listen · 56:53 56:53 #2050: Stop the Snort 56:53 The Best of Car Talk #2050: Stop the Snort #2050: Stop the Snort Listen · 56:53 56:53 This week on the Best of Car Talk, can Ray grant one listener's Christmas wish by snorting less? And why can't Bob stop laughing about his Geo's starting problem? Elsewhere, Alan's Lincoln is starting to sound eerily like his mother; Karen's Caravan's dashboard is telling her she's always going 120 miles per hour on an empty gas tank; Steph wants to tempt the Blowout Gods by removing his Miata's spare tire so he'll have more trunk space; and Ariel is thinking of buying her first car and is wondering what level of protection she needs to bring to the dealer. Will a Rottweiler do or a big guy named Bruno? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor