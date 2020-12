Coronavirus Victims: Kentucky Doctor Mohammed Jawed Mohammed Jawed was a doctor in Corbin, Ky. His daughters remember him as a gentle, selfless man who helped COVID-19 patients, before succumbing to the disease himself.

Coronavirus Victims: Kentucky Doctor Mohammed Jawed

Mohammed Jawed was a doctor in Corbin, Ky. His daughters remember him as a gentle, selfless man who helped COVID-19 patients, before succumbing to the disease himself.