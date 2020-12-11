Elizabeth White: How Have This Century's Financial Crises Affected Older Adults?

At age 55, Elizabeth White lost her job--and her entire safety net--in the 2008 recession. Her story isn't uncommon. White says, now more older adults are pushed out of their jobs and into poverty.

About Elizabeth White

Elizabeth White is an author and advocate for older adults facing uncertain work and financial insecurity. White is the author of 55, Underemployed, and Faking Normal, a book about the millions of older Americans who are facing the prospect of downward mobility in old age.

She served as Special Advisor to the Executive Director of Senior Service America. Before joining SSA, she was the Chief Operating Officer of a midsize non-profit focused on improving economic conditions in Africa. She is also an entrepreneur, having co-founded and led a chain of decorative home stores in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and New York. She began her career in international development at the World Bank.

She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a master's in International Studies from Johns Hopkins University, and a bachelor's in Political Science from Oberlin College.