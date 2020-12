Critics Say New Trump Rule Gives Contractors More Freedom On Religious Discrimination The Trump administration has issued a new rule this week that allows federal contractors that claim a religious mission to exclude any job applicant who does not share their beliefs.

Critics Say New Trump Rule Gives Contractors More Freedom On Religious Discrimination Religion Critics Say New Trump Rule Gives Contractors More Freedom On Religious Discrimination Critics Say New Trump Rule Gives Contractors More Freedom On Religious Discrimination Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration has issued a new rule this week that allows federal contractors that claim a religious mission to exclude any job applicant who does not share their beliefs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor