Texas Is Asking Supreme Court To Throw Out Election Results From 4 Key Swing States NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul about a lawsuit brought by 17 Republican attorneys general asking the Supreme Court to to throw out the election results in four battleground states.

Texas Is Asking Supreme Court To Throw Out Election Results From 4 Key Swing States Elections Texas Is Asking Supreme Court To Throw Out Election Results From 4 Key Swing States Texas Is Asking Supreme Court To Throw Out Election Results From 4 Key Swing States Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul about a lawsuit brought by 17 Republican attorneys general asking the Supreme Court to to throw out the election results in four battleground states. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor