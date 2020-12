How Shipping Shortfalls Are Affecting Small Businesses Online sales have exploded this year, which means an increase in shipping volumes. As the holiday season approaches, NPR discusses how shipping delays may affect small businesses.

How Shipping Shortfalls Are Affecting Small Businesses Business How Shipping Shortfalls Are Affecting Small Businesses How Shipping Shortfalls Are Affecting Small Businesses Audio will be available later today. Online sales have exploded this year, which means an increase in shipping volumes. As the holiday season approaches, NPR discusses how shipping delays may affect small businesses. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor