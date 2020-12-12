Accessibility links
Economist Robert Reich Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' We've invited the economist to play a game called "Secretary of Leisure": Three questions about things famous people do to relax.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo

Not My Job: We Quiz Robert Reich, Former Secretary Of Labor, On Leisure

Listen · 9:44
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/945499790/945850807" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Not My Job: We Quiz Robert Reich, Former Secretary Of Labor, On Leisure

Not My Job: We Quiz Robert Reich, Former Secretary Of Labor, On Leisure

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Not My Job: We Quiz Robert Reich, Former Secretary Of Labor, On Leisure

Listen · 9:44
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/945499790/945850807" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich testifies before the Joint Economic Committee on Jan. 16, 2014, in Washington, D.C.
Enlarge this image
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich testifies before the Joint Economic Committee on Jan. 16, 2014, in Washington, D.C.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Economist Robert Reich served in the administrations of Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter before becoming U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Bill Clinton. He's written a book called The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It. We've invited Reich to play a game called "Secretary of Leisure": Three questions about things famous people do to relax.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!