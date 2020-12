Morning News Brief As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, U.S. deaths from the virus near 300,000. The Electoral College will officially casts ballots for president. Plus, Russian hackers infiltrate U.S. agencies.

Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Audio will be available later today. As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, U.S. deaths from the virus near 300,000. The Electoral College will officially casts ballots for president. Plus, Russian hackers infiltrate U.S. agencies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor