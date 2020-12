British Spy Novelist John Le Carré Dies At 89 John le Carré, the British spy novelist behind dozens of works including "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold" and "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" has died at age 89 in Cornwall, England.

