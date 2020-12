Ohio Zoo Documents 1st Case Of Biofluorescence In Tasmanian Devils Officials at the Toledo Zoo documented the first known case of biofluorescence in Tasmanian Devils. A glow is being emitted from their eyes, ears and snout.

Ohio Zoo Documents 1st Case Of Biofluorescence In Tasmanian Devils Ohio Zoo Documents 1st Case Of Biofluorescence In Tasmanian Devils Ohio Zoo Documents 1st Case Of Biofluorescence In Tasmanian Devils Audio will be available later today. Officials at the Toledo Zoo documented the first known case of biofluorescence in Tasmanian Devils. A glow is being emitted from their eyes, ears and snout. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor