Why Ohio Lawmakers Are Reconsidering Nuclear Power Plant Bailouts In Ohio, the clock is ticking for lawmakers to repeal nuclear power plant bailouts that are now part of an alleged $61 million bribery scheme.

Why Ohio Lawmakers Are Reconsidering Nuclear Power Plant Bailouts Why Ohio Lawmakers Are Reconsidering Nuclear Power Plant Bailouts Why Ohio Lawmakers Are Reconsidering Nuclear Power Plant Bailouts Audio will be available later today. In Ohio, the clock is ticking for lawmakers to repeal nuclear power plant bailouts that are now part of an alleged $61 million bribery scheme. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor