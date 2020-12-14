Dolly Parton Saves 9-Year-Old Actor From Being Hit By A Car

Inside Edition reports that while on the set of her latest movie, Parton saved costar Talia Hill from an oncoming car. In that movie, Parton plays an angel. Is it possible she's just playing herself?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Dolly Parton saved lives again. She invested millions of dollars in a coronavirus vaccine and also continues entertaining. Inside Edition reports that while on the set of her latest movie, Parton saved a 9-year-old actor from being hit by an oncoming vehicle. In that movie, "Christmas On The Square," Parton is playing an angel. Is it possible she's just playing herself? It's MORNING EDITION.

