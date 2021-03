One Key To Healthy Oceans? Sharks

Enlarge this image toggle caption Andre Seale/VW PICS/Universal Images Group Andre Seale/VW PICS/Universal Images Group

Shark scientist Melissa Christina Marquez explains just how important sharks are to keeping the oceans healthy, including their role in mitigating climate change. Plus, there may be some talk about shark poop.

This episode was fact-checked by Ariela Zebede, and edited by Viet Le. Josephine Nyounai provided engineering support.