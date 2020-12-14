Remembering Novelist (And Former Spy) John Le Carré : Fresh Air Best-selling novelist John Le Carré, who died Dec. 12, worked for MI5 and MI6 early in his career and later drew on that experience in thrillers like 'The Spy Who Came in from the Cold' and 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.' He spoke with Terry Gross in 1989 and 2017 about how his work for British intelligence informed his writing.



Also, Kevin Whitehead reviews a newly issued 1971 live recording by tenor saxophonist George Coleman.