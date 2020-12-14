Accessibility links
The Plan And The Pushback: Drilling In the Arctic Refuge : 1A Alaska's Arctic Refuge is one of the last great expanses of untouched land in the United States. Proponents of drilling for oil and gas say it would bring economic development to the region. But opponents say it could be devastating to an already-vulnerable region.

We head to Alaska to talk about it.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
The Plan And The Pushback: Drilling In the Arctic Refuge

A demonstrator holds a sign against drilling in the Arctic Refuge on the 58th anniversary of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, during a press conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC. SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A demonstrator holds a sign against drilling in the Arctic Refuge on the 58th anniversary of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, during a press conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Nestled into the upper northeast corner of Alaska is the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge is home to a decades-old debate over whether to leave the land untouched, or to drill for oil and gas.

That fight is coming to a head soon. In its final weeks in office, the Trump administration plans to auction off leases for drilling rights in the Arctic Refuge to gas and oil companies.

What will be the economic and environmental effects of this auction? And what do the people who actually live in the region have to say about this sale?

Reporter Tegan Hanlon, Charlene Stern, an advisor to the Arctic Village Council and Kaktovik Village tribal administrator Matthew Rexford joined us to talk about this debate.

