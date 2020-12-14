The Plan And The Pushback: Drilling In the Arctic Refuge

Nestled into the upper northeast corner of Alaska is the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge is home to a decades-old debate over whether to leave the land untouched, or to drill for oil and gas.

That fight is coming to a head soon. In its final weeks in office, the Trump administration plans to auction off leases for drilling rights in the Arctic Refuge to gas and oil companies.

What will be the economic and environmental effects of this auction? And what do the people who actually live in the region have to say about this sale?

Reporter Tegan Hanlon, Charlene Stern, an advisor to the Arctic Village Council and Kaktovik Village tribal administrator Matthew Rexford joined us to talk about this debate.

