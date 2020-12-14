What Could Happen If A Federal Eviction Hold Expires

Millions of Americans could be left without a place to stay after a short-term federal ban on evictions expires on December 31, 2020.

Moody's Analytics found that nearly 12 million renters will owe an average of $6,000 in back rent and utilities by January. And there's still no stimulus agreement on Capitol Hill.

How are renters and landlords coping with the loss of income? What options are available for the millions at risk?

We talked to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Houston attorney Kimberly Dike of LoneStar Legal Aid, Tashonda, and Alieza Durana about the eviction crisis from their perspective.

Find our last conversation about evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic here.

