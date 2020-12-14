Accessibility links
What Could Happen If A Federal Eviction Hold Expires : 1A "We're going to have people with property out of their house and with nowhere to go," says Kimberly Dike, a Texas attorney who represents tenants. "It's horrible to think of, but that's going to happen when the moratorium ends and no other protections are put in place."

An eviction hold by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expires on Dec. 31. Will it get extended? And what help can Congress offer?

What Could Happen If A Federal Eviction Hold Expires

Listen · 33:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/946363732/947734358" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
1A

An apartment maintenance man changes the lock of an apartment after constables posted an eviction order in Phoenix, Arizona. With millions of Americans still unemployed due to the pandemic, federal rental assistance proposals remain gridlocked in Congress. John Moore/John Moore/Getty Images hide caption

An apartment maintenance man changes the lock of an apartment after constables posted an eviction order in Phoenix, Arizona. With millions of Americans still unemployed due to the pandemic, federal rental assistance proposals remain gridlocked in Congress.

Millions of Americans could be left without a place to stay after a short-term federal ban on evictions expires on December 31, 2020.

Moody's Analytics found that nearly 12 million renters will owe an average of $6,000 in back rent and utilities by January. And there's still no stimulus agreement on Capitol Hill.

How are renters and landlords coping with the loss of income? What options are available for the millions at risk?

We talked to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Houston attorney Kimberly Dike of LoneStar Legal Aid, Tashonda, and Alieza Durana about the eviction crisis from their perspective.

Find our last conversation about evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic here.

