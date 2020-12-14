The News Roundup For December 18, 2020

This week, Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine has started going into American arms. Distribution of a second vaccine from Moderna is likely on the way.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) promises Congress won't go home until a COVID-19 relief plan passes.

Meanwhile, the United States couldn't stop a massive espionage effort that has targeted both the federal government and private companies since the spring of 2020.

What happened? And why did it take this long to even realize we were hacked?

And French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19. This comes as the prime minister of Estwatini (the country formerly known as Swaziland), Ambrose Dlamini, died from the virus. Dlamini is the first world leader to die from COVID-19.

Plus, a mass kidnapping in Nigeria, a doubling-down in China and Britain mourns the passing of a legendary novelist.

Journalists Maggie Fox, Anita Kumar, and Jeff Mason joined us to wrap up the week's domestic headlines while David Rennie, Jennifer Williams, and Larry Madowo helped us with the week's top international stories.

