Accessibility links
The News Roundup For December 18, 2020 : 1A President-elect Biden nominated Rep. Deb Haaland to be the Secretary of the Interior. The vaccine rollout has begun. And Congress keeps working on a second coronavirus relief deal. Plus, Russia's hackers return. But the Kremlin denies it had anything to do with a huge cyberattack targeting the United States. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron is the latest world leader to test positive for COVID-19.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The News Roundup For December 18, 2020

Listen · 1:32:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/946364177/948133921" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The News Roundup For December 18, 2020

1A

The News Roundup For December 18, 2020

The News Roundup For December 18, 2020

Listen · 1:32:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/946364177/948133921" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A woman walks in front of the Kremlin and skyscrapers in Moscow. The fallout from an alleged Russian hacking effort to target federal agencies continues as Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory. YURI KADOBNOV/YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
YURI KADOBNOV/YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images

A woman walks in front of the Kremlin and skyscrapers in Moscow. The fallout from an alleged Russian hacking effort to target federal agencies continues as Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory.

YURI KADOBNOV/YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images

This week, Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine has started going into American arms. Distribution of a second vaccine from Moderna is likely on the way.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) promises Congress won't go home until a COVID-19 relief plan passes.

Meanwhile, the United States couldn't stop a massive espionage effort that has targeted both the federal government and private companies since the spring of 2020.

What happened? And why did it take this long to even realize we were hacked?

And French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19. This comes as the prime minister of Estwatini (the country formerly known as Swaziland), Ambrose Dlamini, died from the virus. Dlamini is the first world leader to die from COVID-19.

Plus, a mass kidnapping in Nigeria, a doubling-down in China and Britain mourns the passing of a legendary novelist.

Journalists Maggie Fox, Anita Kumar, and Jeff Mason joined us to wrap up the week's domestic headlines while David Rennie, Jennifer Williams, and Larry Madowo helped us with the week's top international stories.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.