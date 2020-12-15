Jingle Johns Do Double Duty As Singing Choir

A sanitation company in Indiana took 32 porta-johns, and arranged then in rows, like a choir. And animated face on each one lip-syncs as Christmas classics play.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hoping to flush away our problems, an Indiana sanitation company had an idea.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "ELF")

WILL FERRELL: (As Buddy) The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: It's called the Jingle Johns. The company took 32 Porta-Johns and arranged them in rows like a choir. Animated faces on each one lip-sync as Christmas classics play. Come see the show. There's no line for the bathroom. It's MORNING EDITION.

