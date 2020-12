Why Many Latinos Are Wary Of Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Dr. Eva Galvez about the issue of vaccination hesitancy among the Latino community she serves in Oregon. Polling shows Latinos are less likely to trust a vaccine.

