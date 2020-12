VanDerveer Ties Victory Record With Tennessee Coach Pat Summitt On Sunday, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer tied the record for most victories in Division I women's basketball: 1,098. She'll have the opportunity Tuesday night to break the record

VanDerveer Ties Victory Record With Tennessee Coach Pat Summitt Sports VanDerveer Ties Victory Record With Tennessee Coach Pat Summitt VanDerveer Ties Victory Record With Tennessee Coach Pat Summitt Audio will be available later today. On Sunday, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer tied the record for most victories in Division I women's basketball: 1,098. She'll have the opportunity Tuesday night to break the record NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor