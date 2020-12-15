What Was A Camel Doing In Bath & Body Works?

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Today, a story about camels and skin care because why not? It goes like this. Yesterday, a camel and its owner were spotted walking into a Bath & Body Works store in Henderson, Nev. A woman filmed the camel clopping through the automatic doors.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: For whatever reason, there's a whole actual camel at Bath & Body Works.

MARTIN: Maybe the camel was an emotional support animal. Or maybe they just wanted to swap out the frankincense for some lavender body butter. It's MORNING EDITION.

