Latest Deepfake Controversy Raises Legal And Ethical Questions In Music Industry Deepfake technology gained notoriety after some celebrities were made to appear to say things they never said. The latest deepfake controversy hit the music business, with far-reaching implications.

Latest Deepfake Controversy Raises Legal And Ethical Questions In Music Industry Technology Latest Deepfake Controversy Raises Legal And Ethical Questions In Music Industry Latest Deepfake Controversy Raises Legal And Ethical Questions In Music Industry Audio will be available later today. Deepfake technology gained notoriety after some celebrities were made to appear to say things they never said. The latest deepfake controversy hit the music business, with far-reaching implications. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor