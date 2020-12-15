Accessibility links
#2051: Predestination of Lightning : The Best of Car Talk This week on the Best of Car Talk, Evelyn wants to know why a bolt of lightning spared her car and struck the road 20 feet away instead. Tom and Ray think Evelyn should just say a few kind words to the deity of her choice and move on, but will nonetheless offer a pseudo-scientific answer that's guaranteed to have MIT demanding its diplomas back. Elsewhere we find out if Bob's wife's car survived sucking a sock into the engine on Stump the Chumps; Gary's steering noise is scaring away his girlfriends; and did Barbara do more damage to her husband's truck, or her marriage, by driving a mile without any oil? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.
NPR logo

#2051: Predestination of Lightning

Listen · 56:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/946877068/946877402" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
#2051: Predestination of Lightning

The Best of Car Talk

#2051: Predestination of Lightning

#2051: Predestination of Lightning

Listen · 56:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/946877068/946877402" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

This week on the Best of Car Talk, Evelyn wants to know why a bolt of lightning spared her car and struck the road 20 feet away instead. Tom and Ray think Evelyn should just say a few kind words to the deity of her choice and move on, but will nonetheless offer a pseudo-scientific answer that's guaranteed to have MIT demanding its diplomas back. Elsewhere we find out if Bob's wife's car survived sucking a sock into the engine on Stump the Chumps; Gary's steering noise is scaring away his girlfriends; and did Barbara do more damage to her husband's truck, or her marriage, by driving a mile without any oil? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.