#2051: Predestination of Lightning : The Best of Car Talk This week on the Best of Car Talk, Evelyn wants to know why a bolt of lightning spared her car and struck the road 20 feet away instead. Tom and Ray think Evelyn should just say a few kind words to the deity of her choice and move on, but will nonetheless offer a pseudo-scientific answer that's guaranteed to have MIT demanding its diplomas back. Elsewhere we find out if Bob's wife's car survived sucking a sock into the engine on Stump the Chumps; Gary's steering noise is scaring away his girlfriends; and did Barbara do more damage to her husband's truck, or her marriage, by driving a mile without any oil? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2051: Predestination of Lightning Listen · 56:50 56:50 #2051: Predestination of Lightning 56:50 The Best of Car Talk #2051: Predestination of Lightning #2051: Predestination of Lightning Listen · 56:50 56:50 This week on the Best of Car Talk, Evelyn wants to know why a bolt of lightning spared her car and struck the road 20 feet away instead. Tom and Ray think Evelyn should just say a few kind words to the deity of her choice and move on, but will nonetheless offer a pseudo-scientific answer that's guaranteed to have MIT demanding its diplomas back. Elsewhere we find out if Bob's wife's car survived sucking a sock into the engine on Stump the Chumps; Gary's steering noise is scaring away his girlfriends; and did Barbara do more damage to her husband's truck, or her marriage, by driving a mile without any oil? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor