Schools Work Around The Pandemic To Provide Holiday Concerts December is usually the time when families sit in crowded stuffy school gymnasiums for the annual elementary school holiday concert. But because of COVID-19, local music programs had to get creative.

Schools Work Around The Pandemic To Provide Holiday Concerts National Schools Work Around The Pandemic To Provide Holiday Concerts Schools Work Around The Pandemic To Provide Holiday Concerts Audio will be available later today. December is usually the time when families sit in crowded stuffy school gymnasiums for the annual elementary school holiday concert. But because of COVID-19, local music programs had to get creative. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor