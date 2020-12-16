Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Daniela Corrente of Reel : How I Built This with Guy Raz Reel is a digital savings platform that helps people people make big purchases without racking up credit card debt. CEO and co-founder Daniela Corrente says the company has added new savings plans during the pandemic in response to consumers looking for new ways to buy and save. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Daniela Corrente is the CEO and co-founder of Reel.

Daniela Corrente is the CEO and co-founder of Reel.

Reel is a digital savings platform that helps people people make big purchases without racking up credit card debt.

CEO and co-founder Daniela Corrente says the company has added new savings plans during the pandemic in response to consumers looking for new ways to buy and save.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.