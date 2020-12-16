The Case Against Facebook

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pool/Getty Images Pool/Getty Images

Last week, the federal government and attorneys general from 46 states filed one of the biggest antitrust cases in American history.

They accused Facebook of using its power and money to squash competition — in large part by buying out its competitors. The antitrust case focuses on two big acquisitions in particular: Instagram and WhatsApp.

The government argues that Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp were illegal, and that Facebook should be forced to sell the companies off.

Today on the show, we dive into the case against Facebook, and try to figure out why so many politicians and government lawyers — who can't seem to agree on anything else — all agree that the government should break up Facebook.

Music: "Cowboy Hero" and "Numbers Game."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

The best way to support our stories about big tech and big money is by supporting us.