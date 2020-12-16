Accessibility links
VIDEO: Watch A Tribute To Jazz Musicians We Lost In 2020 Grammy-winning trumpeter Keyon Harrold performs "Ethereal Souls" for Jazz Night In America's tribute to the jazz musicians we lost in 2020.

One unique aspect of jazz is that it never stops honoring the musicians who've shaped its sound. In 2020, more than 40 of those voices were silenced, and Jazz Night In America felt the need to acknowledge their loss with an original artistic gesture.

We chose an artist deeply attuned to the music's legacy — Grammy-winning trumpeter Keyon Harrold — and a symbolic meeting place — the brownstone stoop. More precisely, our small video team met Harrold on a frigid December evening at Socrates Sculpture Garden in Queens, where Fontaine Capel's Proposals for a Monument evokes the communal yet often contemplative space that a stoop can be (and the specter of an iconic image, colloquially known as A Great Day in Harlem).

Playing trumpet in the cold is no small feat; the tuning of the metal instrument shifts as the temperature falls. Harrold had to adjust to these changes in real time as he performed his poignant ballad "Ethereal Souls." But he was undaunted, buoyed by the constant encouragement of his son, Keyon Jr. — another reminder of the lineage embodied in this music, and an unseen force behind this hauntingly beautiful performance.

Click here to listen to our Jazz Night In America radio episode, as we celebrate 10 musicians whose lives and contributions altered the shape of jazz: Jimmy Heath; Lee Konitz; Cándido Camero; Tony Allen; Annie Ross; Freddy Cole; Gary Peacock; Henry Grimes; Wallace Roney; and McCoy Tyner.

Crate Digging With Christian McBride: Joe Zawinul And 50 Years Of Weather Report
Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Crate Digging With Christian McBride: Joe Zawinul And 50 Years Of Weather Report

Hear an electric fusion set from keyboardist Joe Zawinul and The Zawinul Syndicate in concert from 2006. We also celebrate 50 years of Weather Report with co-founder Wayne Shorter and other alumni.

Crate Digging With Christian McBride: Joe Zawinul And 50 Years Of Weather Report

Crate Digging With Christian McBride: The History Of Latin Bass

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Crate Digging With Christian McBride: The History Of Latin Bass

Hear the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra in 2006, with four virtuoso bassists: Rubén Rodríguez, Charnett Moffett, the late Andy González, and the mighty Cachao, two years before his death.

Crate Digging With Christian McBride: The History Of Latin Bass

GroundUP Family Dinner: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Tiny Desk

GroundUP Family Dinner (Home) Concert

Gregory Porter, Brad Mehldau and Chris Potter all appear in this 18-musician Tiny Desk quarantine concert, organized by Snarky Puppy's Michael League.

Swinging The Clouds Away: Jazz Takes Over Sesame Street
Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Swinging The Clouds Away: Jazz Takes Over Sesame Street

On this show, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis invite the Sesame Street gang onstage. Plus, trombonist Joe Fielder's Open Sesame share rare songs from the Sesame songbook.

Swinging The Clouds Away: Jazz Takes Over Sesame Street

Nubya Garcia: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Tiny Desk

Nubya Garcia (Home) Concert

One of the British jazz scene's rising stars performs a quarantine concert on the River Thames.

Anat Cohen And Marcello Gonçalves: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Tiny Desk

Anat Cohen And Marcello Gonçalves (Home) Concert

The Israeli clarinetist and Brazilian guitarist recorded this Tiny Desk quarantine performance in Rio de Janeiro.

Norah Jones: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Tiny Desk

Norah Jones (Home) Concert

The platinum-selling, low-key superstar performs a solo set at her piano for Tiny Desk's quarantine series.

Tom Misch And Yussef Dayes: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Tiny Desk

Tom Misch And Yussef Dayes (Home) Concert

This Tiny Desk quarantine concert features a guest appearance from guitarist John Mayer.

