American Folk Music Curators / Comedian Amber Ruffin : Fresh Air Music producers Lance and April Ledbetter talk about curating their new anthology, which collects the flip sides of the 78s Harry Smith chose for his 1952 Anthology of American Folk Music. They spoke with producer Sam Briger.



Also, we talk with 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' writer and performer Amber Ruffin. She's now got her own show on Peacock. "I've earned (hopefully) enough grace to do whatever I want," she tells contributor Ann Marie Baldonado.