Best Of: Riz Ahmed / Rock Photographer Bob Gruen : Fresh Air Riz Ahmed plays a drummer who loses his hearing in 'Sound of Metal. ' To prepare for the role, he immersed himself in deaf culture — an experience that changed the way he thought about communication and listening.



Maureen Corrigan shares her favorite books of 2020.



Bob Gruen has photographed countless rock stars, including John Lennon, the Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry and Tina Turner. His new memoir is 'Right Place, Right Time.'