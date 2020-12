7-Year-Old Girl Raises $22,000 By Selling Friendship Bracelets Hayley Orlinsky began selling the bracelets to raise money after she found out hospitals were low on personal protective equipment. The New York Times reports she's sold around 9,000 bracelets.

7-Year-Old Girl Raises $22,000 By Selling Friendship Bracelets Health 7-Year-Old Girl Raises $22,000 By Selling Friendship Bracelets 7-Year-Old Girl Raises $22,000 By Selling Friendship Bracelets Audio will be available later today. Hayley Orlinsky began selling the bracelets to raise money after she found out hospitals were low on personal protective equipment. The New York Times reports she's sold around 9,000 bracelets. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor