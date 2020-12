California Hospitals Face Staff Shortages As Hospitalizations Soar In large parts of California, hospitals are scrambling to bolster staffing as ICUs fill up and hospitals are overwhelmed. The state is requesting federal help and seeking medical staff from overseas.

California Hospitals Face Staff Shortages As Hospitalizations Soar Health California Hospitals Face Staff Shortages As Hospitalizations Soar California Hospitals Face Staff Shortages As Hospitalizations Soar Audio will be available later today. In large parts of California, hospitals are scrambling to bolster staffing as ICUs fill up and hospitals are overwhelmed. The state is requesting federal help and seeking medical staff from overseas. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor