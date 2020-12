Why Police Departments Are Reluctant To Enforce Public Health Orders As many states tighten pandemic public health rules again, what happens if you don't comply? We examine the hesitancy to enforce orders, especially where there's skepticism about COVID-19 rules.

Why Police Departments Are Reluctant To Enforce Public Health Orders National Why Police Departments Are Reluctant To Enforce Public Health Orders Why Police Departments Are Reluctant To Enforce Public Health Orders Audio will be available later today. As many states tighten pandemic public health rules again, what happens if you don't comply? We examine the hesitancy to enforce orders, especially where there's skepticism about COVID-19 rules. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor