The Thistle & Shamrock: Best Gifts for Friends and Family Fiona Ritchie handpicks a stack of recordings as gift suggestions for music-loving friends and family.
The Thistle & Shamrock: Gifts

The Spell Songs Ensemble is featured on this week's episode. Elly Lucas/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

The Spell Songs Ensemble is featured on this week's episode.

Whether you're looking for gift ideas or simply looking for an hour of fine music, Fiona Ritchie has the perfect blend. Old, new, and from both sides of the Atlantic, she handpicks a stack of recordings as gift suggestions for music-loving friends and family. Artists include members of The Spell Songs Ensemble: Karine Polwart, Julie Fowlis, Seckou Keita, Kris Drever, Kerry Andrew, Rachel Newton, Beth Porter, and Jim Molyneux.

