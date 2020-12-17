Accessibility links
6 Suspects Indicted In Alleged Conspiracy To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer The six men had already been charged in a criminal complaint at the time of their arrest in October, but the federal grand jury indictment enables the U.S. Justice Department to proceed with the case.
6 Suspects Indicted In Alleged Conspiracy To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Mark Katkov

A federal grand jury has charged six men with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The suspects are, from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and from bottom left, Daniel Harris, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin. Kent County, Mich., Sheriff via AP hide caption

Kent County, Mich., Sheriff via AP

A federal grand jury has indicted six men on a charge of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a crime which upon conviction can bring a sentence of life in prison.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced that the indictment was handed down on Wednesday. The men were previously charged by criminal complaint at the time of their arrest in October.

Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks and Daniel Harris, all of Michigan, and Barry Croft of Delaware, allegedly began to plan the kidnapping last summer, conducting surveillance of Whitmer's rural vacation home and practicing the use of firearms and explosives, according to the indictment.