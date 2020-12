West Virginia Schools Chief Declares A Snow Day Despite Remote Learning NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Bondy Shay Gibson, superintendent for Jefferson County Public Schools in West Virginia, about her decision to declare a snow day even though schools are teaching remotely.

West Virginia Schools Chief Declares A Snow Day Despite Remote Learning Education West Virginia Schools Chief Declares A Snow Day Despite Remote Learning West Virginia Schools Chief Declares A Snow Day Despite Remote Learning Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Bondy Shay Gibson, superintendent for Jefferson County Public Schools in West Virginia, about her decision to declare a snow day even though schools are teaching remotely. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor