Congress Nears Deal On Another Round Of Pandemic Relief The final details of a new coronavirus relief deal are still being ironed out, but the package is likely to include direct payments for many Americans and short-term help for the unemployed.

Congress Nears Deal On Another Round Of Pandemic Relief Economy Congress Nears Deal On Another Round Of Pandemic Relief Congress Nears Deal On Another Round Of Pandemic Relief Audio will be available later today. The final details of a new coronavirus relief deal are still being ironed out, but the package is likely to include direct payments for many Americans and short-term help for the unemployed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor