Goat, Sheep and Three Lambs Surround Turkish Municipal Building

A video showed the animals headbutting workers as they tried to leave the building, before they were eventually rounded up and returned to their owner.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. An unlikely group laid siege to a municipal building in Turkey. A goat, a sheep and three lambs surrounded the city hall in Nevsehir in central Turkey. In a video, you can see the rebellious flock chasing and head-butting workers as they try to leave the building. The woolly bullies were eventually rounded up and reunited with their owner. Maybe they'd been reading a little too much Orwell.

MORNING EDITION

