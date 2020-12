Google Researcher Discusses Departure Timnit Gebru talks to Steve Inskeep about her departure from Google after raisng questions about gender, race and the ethics behind artificial intelligence.

Google Researcher Discusses Departure Race Google Researcher Discusses Departure Google Researcher Discusses Departure Audio will be available later today. Timnit Gebru talks to Steve Inskeep about her departure from Google after raisng questions about gender, race and the ethics behind artificial intelligence. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor