Michael J. Fox : Fresh Air The 'Family Ties' star was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's disease in 1991. He says that if he doesn't know if he can do something, he fakes it — a strategy that works 80 percent of the time. His memoir is 'No Time like the Future.'



Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews 'Tomorrow Will Be Better' a newly reprinted novel by Betty Smith, and Kevin Whitehead reviews a newly released album by tenor sax player George Coleman.