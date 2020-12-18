Angela Bassett : Fresh Air Bassett is one of the stars of the new Pixar animated film 'Soul.' She was in the Marvel blockbuster 'Black Panther' and has portrayed iconic people like Tina Turner in 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' and Betty Shabazz, Malcolm X's wife, in Spike Lee's movie 'Malcolm X. ' Early in Bassett's career, she appeared in the 1991 film 'Boyz n the Hood.' She spoke with contributor Sam Sanders about her career, and what it has been like as a Black woman in the movie industry.



Also, rock critic Ken Tucker reviews several new Christmas songs that fit the mood of this COVID Christmas.

Also, rock critic Ken Tucker reviews several new Christmas songs that fit the mood of this COVID Christmas.