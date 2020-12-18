Accessibility links
Andrew Bird: Mandatory Fun Office Holiday Party : Ask Me Another Musician Andrew Bird shares how composer Vince Guaraldi's soundtrack for A Charlie Brown Christmas inspired his new holiday album Hark! Oscar Award-winning composers Robert and Kristen Anderson Lopez try to spot fake holiday album titles. The NPR Christmas Carols (NPR employees named Carol) make their debut in a music parody game. Plus, Jonathan Coulton's actual kids help their dad and Ophira Eisenberg translate and navigate the latest teen slang.
Andrew Bird: Mandatory Fun Office Holiday Party

Andrew Bird: Mandatory Fun Office Holiday Party

Musician Andrew Bird shares how composer Vince Guaraldi's soundtrack for A Charlie Brown Christmas inspired his new holiday album Hark! Oscar Award-winning composers Robert and Kristen Anderson Lopez try to spot fake holiday album titles. The NPR Christmas Carols (NPR employees named Carol) make their debut in a music parody game. Plus, Jonathan Coulton's actual kids help their dad and Ophira Eisenberg translate and navigate the latest teen slang.

Andrew Bird

Reuben Cox/Provided by the artist

Andrew Bird

Reuben Cox/Provided by the artist