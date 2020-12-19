Fresh Air Weekend: Riz Ahmed; Best Books Of 2020; Rock Photographer Bob Gruen

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

MC And Actor Riz Ahmed Embraces A New Kind Of Role In 'Sound Of Metal': Ahmed plays a drummer who loses his hearing in Sound of Metal. To prepare for the role, he immersed himself in deaf culture — an experience that changed the way he thought about communication.

Maureen Corrigan's 10 Books That Will Connect You In A Socially Distant Year: Sealed into our little Zoom boxes, masked when we're in contact with others, it's easy to feel separated from the world during the pandemic. These 10 books can help break through the solitude.

Cameras, Chaos And Cognac: How Bob Gruen Photographed The Spirit Of Rock 'N' Roll: Gruen has photographed countless rock stars, including the Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry, Tina Turner and John Lennon. "For me, rock 'n' roll is all about freedom," he says.

