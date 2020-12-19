Accessibility links
Este And Alana Haim Play 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' We've invited the Haims to play a game called "You're my Wonderwall." Three questions about Liam and Noel Gallagher, the brothers behind Oasis.

Not My Job: We Quiz Sisters Este and Alana Haim On Another Sibling Band

Listen · 9:58
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/948212310/948362012" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Alana Haim, left, Danielle Haim and Este Haim attend the 2017 Guggenheim International Gala in New York on Nov. 16, 2017. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP hide caption

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Alana Haim, left, Danielle Haim and Este Haim attend the 2017 Guggenheim International Gala in New York on Nov. 16, 2017.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Este and Alana Haim are two-thirds of the band Haim, along with their other sister, Danielle Haim. Their new album is Women in Music Pt. III and they are up for Album of the Year and Best Rock Performance at this year's Grammy Awards.

Este and Alana Haim join us to play a game called "You're my Wonderwall." Three questions about Liam and Noel Gallagher, the brothers behind Oasis.

Click the audio link above to find out how they do.

